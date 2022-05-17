HANNIBAL — A New London man has been charged with property damage after several vehicles were damaged Saturday near B&B Cinema.
The Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Jaymes D. Gilbert, 23, of New London, charging him with nine counts of property damage. The charges stem from a reported incident at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
Hannibal police officers responded to a NECOMM dispatch alerting them of a several reports of property damage in the 100 block of Broadway. A patron at B&B Cinema exited the business and reportedly saw Gilbert damaging their vehicle.
Gilbert reportedly jumped into a dumpster as police officers were arriving on the scene. Officers contacted Gilbert and he exited the dumpster. Gilbert reportedly attempted to flee once he was out of the dumpster.
The Hannibal officer and an off-duty Missouri State Highway patrolman were able to subdue Gilbert.
Gilbert was transported to the Marion County Jail. He remains lodged with a $50,000 cash-only bond.
