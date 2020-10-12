HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with a local coach and some sports backers to bring new life to areas of dead space at Clemens Field.
According to Kirk Wilson, a former men's fast pitch softball standout who now provides individual coaching to area softball players, the idea took root a year ago.
"A bunch of us old veterans were walking last fall by the old ballfield and we decided it would be kind of nice if we could use it again," he said during the September meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. "The baseball field looks nice. The softball field needs to be cleaned up. I have got people who will come in and help fix it up.
"We need to do whatever it takes to make that functional for kids because we need (practice) space desperately."
Also included in Wilson's practice space plans is the building in left field that served as the administrative headquarters and locker rooms of the Hannibal Cavemen and later the Hannibal Hoots.
"Convert the building back into an empty building," Wilson said. "Put some paint on the floors and let the kids work out in there. If it floods you hose it down and start over again."
According to Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services, the gutting of the building's interior is already one half to three quarters complete. The deadline for the work is Dec. 31.
"Pretty soon that will be completely empty and back down to the block walls," Dorian said during last month's park board meeting. "Our intention is to convert it back into a hitting/pitching multiuse facility.
"It will be something we can build on."
The proposal to create more usable space for young athletes has the support of both the parks department and park board.
"I am 100% on board," Dorian said.
"It does make a lot of common sense," said Hannibal Park Board Vice President Jeriod Turner. "I think it is a great idea that is needed in the community."
While funds for such a project could present a stumbling block, it is not believed that will be the case at Clemens Field.
"We did not have anything budgeted this fiscal year, but working with you (Wilson), Jimmy (O'Donnell) and some others, we might be able to do that this fiscal year and get something going," Dorian said.
"If we can find room in the current budget and make it happen sooner I think that would be good," Turner said. "Maybe if it is done in stages we can get the ball moving."
"I honestly think I can get enough (private) funds," Wilson said. "There have been no arguments against it."
Wilson remembers when as a child Clemens Field was a community hub.
"During the summer, every night, seven days a week, everybody in Hannibal flowed in and out (of the ballpark)," he said. "You met everybody there."
"I think I can speak for the (city) council, and I think the park board would agree, I believe the goal now is to get it (Clemens Field) to where it was for the community," Dorian said. "It was really nice to see the Cavemen and all that, though with them gone now it is for the (American) Legion (baseball program) and the young kids."