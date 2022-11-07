New Life Pentecostal Church plans Community Support Day on Saturday

HANNIBAL — New Life Pentecostal Church's first Community Support Day is planned for Saturday afternoon, bringing a community-wide effort to provide essential items and a hot meal for anyone in need.
Amy Barnhart, Youth Pastor Justin Barnhart's wife, wanted to join others in the church to find a way to make a positive impact for people facing hardship. Church members wanted to provide a new outreach effort after circumstances stopped the food pantry which was previously conducted each month. The entire church brainstormed a solution to help those in need in a new way.
Barnhart's mother, Misty Jennings, worked with Justin and Amy Barnhart, her sister, Dawn Miller, and Pastor Michael Niffen to come up with the Community Support Day, which will be from 4-6 p.m. at the church, located at 75 Terrel Lane. Jennings wanted to make lots of chili to serve a hot meal to visitors and Barnhart said peanut butter sandwiches and drinks will also be served.
"We wanted to cook a meal, too. Because sometimes, we may not think about that because personally, we don't have to worry about food — but there's people out there that are like 'how am I going to get my next meal; is it going to be a warm meal; is it going to be a canned meal?'," Barnhart said.
"So, we wanted to give back — not just a care package thing — but something more, so we could put down fellowship with them. There may be other needs there; there may be people who come to ask for prayer," she said, stressing how everyone in the church wants to build lasting relationships with each person who comes and show that they care.
Church members have assembled 100 care packages, packed with donated items like bar soap, dish soap, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, combs and toothbrushes. Many of the items were donated, and the church purchased the remaining necessities.
Barnhart stressed how there are several opportunities for people facing hardships to receive clothing and food items, but options in the community are more limited for receiving other daily essentials like personal hygiene items.
Barnhart welcomed anyone who is in need to come to the event, including recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), WIC or anyone facing any kind of hardship or need.
She explained how part of her testimony is that she was homeless at one time. Church members have made connections with others who are facing that very situation, and they pray regularly for them through their Praise in the Park ministry.
Stephanie Morris, with Mission 180, will be joining the event to hand out coats, gloves and hats to join the cause. Barnhart felt like the event would be an ideal opportunity for "the town to come together".
If there's a need that can't be met during the Community Support Day, Barnhart and others will help guide people in the right direction. She plans to pick up cards from Birthright for families in need of diapers and other baby items.
"That way it becomes a community thing," she said. "It's not just about us personally," she said. "There's so much good in Hannibal, and we want to bring that together and show people there's more than one person that wants to help you — that wants to help you succeed."
After Community Support Day concludes, church members will meet to see how everything went and plan future ways to continue to help the community. As plans come together, future events will be posted on the New Life Pentecostal Church Facebook page.
Barnhart explained how the Saturday event came with short notice.
"God put it on everybody's heart, right at one second, so it kind of went fast," she said.
