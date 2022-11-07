New Life Pentecostal Church plans Community Support Day on Saturday

New Life Pentecostal Church will host its first Community Support Day, which will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the church, located at 75 Terrel Lane. The free event is for anyone in need or facing hardships. Care packages including personal hygiene items will be distributed, coats, hats and gloves will be given out, and a meal with chili, peanut butter sandwiches and drinks will be served. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — New Life Pentecostal Church's first Community Support Day is planned for Saturday afternoon, bringing a community-wide effort to provide essential items and a hot meal for anyone in need.

Amy Barnhart, Youth Pastor Justin Barnhart's wife, wanted to join others in the church to find a way to make a positive impact for people facing hardship. Church members wanted to provide a new outreach effort after circumstances stopped the food pantry which was previously conducted each month. The entire church brainstormed a solution to help those in need in a new way.

