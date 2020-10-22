PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says that the new training standards for Missouri law enforcement officers that were announced Tuesday will have “very little impact” on his department.
The training also won’t require major changes at the Hannibal Police Department.
“The new training requirements shouldn’t be that difficult for us to adopt since our agency has been moving in this direction for the last several years,” said Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis.
The new training standards, which were approved on an emergency basis and take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, require annual continuing education training in de-escalation techniques and recognizing implicit bias for law enforcement officers. One hour of training will be required in both areas for officers to maintain their licenses.
“HPD has incorporated de-escalation training into our training for years,” Davis said. “In fact just last week we brought in an instructor to discuss de-escalation techniques and various scenarios in which they could be applied. This was mandatory training for all officers including myself.”
“We currently send our officers through at least 24 hours of continuing education each and every year and we already are doing at least one hour, usually more, of de-escalation training,” Shinn said. “I will be looking at the implicit bias part of the training, but I do not believe that this will affect us much more than putting the deputies and detention staff through the hour of training.”
Missouri law enforcement officers must complete 24 hours of annual continuing education training to maintain their licenses. The Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission’s action requires the one hour each in de-escalation and implicit bias training be part of each officer’s 24 hours of annual training, not in addition to it.