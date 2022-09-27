MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Mark Twain Lake announced the temporary closure of four boat ramps to improve visitor safety.
The South Fork, Indian Creek West, Stoutsville and John F. Spalding Boat Ramps will be receiving new guardrail systems.
The closures are necessary for crews to remove the old guardrail and install the new guardrail. The temporary closures are:
- South Fork Boat Ramp: Wednesday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 2
- Indian Creek West Boat Ramp: Thursday, Sept. 29 to Tuesday, Oct. 4
- Stoutsville Boat Ramp: Monday, Oct. 3 to Wednesday, Oct. 5
- John F. Spalding Boat Ramp: Wednesday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Oct. 6
For visitors' safety, USACE officials ask that no one enters the identified areas. Visitors are also reminded to wear life jackets for safety.
More information is available by calling 573-735-4097, visiting Facebook at Mark Twain Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or emailing marktwainInfo@usace.army.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.