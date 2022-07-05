HAMILTON, Mo. — July marks the opening of two new quilt exhibits at the Missouri Quilt Museum.
The National Quilt Museum’s Patricia Campbell Collection is now on display in the National Gallery at the Missouri Quilt Museum.
Patricia Campbell is recognized as one of the world’s leading applique quilters. Her use of vibrant colors and innovative applique techniques became known as the Jacobean style of applique. Her quilts have won numerous awards in shows around the world.
Quilts by Kyp from the collection of Dennis Kuyper from Creston, Iowa, is also now on display at the museum. According to Dakota Redford, curator at the museum, the story of how Kuyper became a quilter is as remarkable as his quilts.
“Dennis’ wife, Barb, was the avid quitter in the family,” Redford said. “When she passed away in 2014, Dennis taught himself to quilt and finished all of her projects in her memory. In doing so, Dennis developed a love of quilting and has produced many remarkable quilts.”
The Patricia Campbell Collect and Quilts by Kyp will be on display at the Missouri Quilt Museum through August.
The Missouri Quilt Museum is located at 300 E. Bird Street in Hamilton. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
General admission is $12; seniors and military receive a $2 discount.
