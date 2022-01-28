HAMILTON, Mo. — The Missouri Quilt Museum, located in Hamilton, Mo., has announced the opening of several new quilt exhibits.
A new collection of quilts from the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Ky. is now on display. The exhibit is titled “Into the Wild: Creature Quilts.”
“The National Quilt Museum has one of the best collections of modern quilts in the world,” said Dakota Redford, curator of the Missouri Quilt Museum. “We are happy to be able to partner with the National Museum and be able to exhibit parts of their collection on a rotating basis.”
The Into the Wild exhibits features quilts that are wildlife themed. There are 20 quilts in the exhibit from some of the top quilters from around the United States, England and France. This exhibit will be on display through the month of March.
According to Redford, the second new exhibit features crazy quilts from the museum’s own collection.
“We have been blessed to have been the recipients of a number of crazy quilts that have been donated to the museum,” Redford said. “Most of the crazy quilts are from the late 1800s and most are in remarkable condition.”
The Missouri Quilt Museum is located at 300 East Bird Street in Hamilton, in the 101-year-old Hamilton High School Building.
Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Regular admission is $12 per person, $10 with coupons, and $5 for groups of eight or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.