HAMILTON, Mo. — The Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton announced a new exhibit of quilts from the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Ky.
“The theme of the new exhibit is ‘April Showers, May Flowers’,” said Dakota Redford, curator for the museum. “The quilts in this exhibit are stunning in both their colors and in the labor of love that went into the making of these quilts.”
The National Quilt Museum is home to one of the most admired collections of modern quilts and fiber art in the world. The exhibits are made up of the same quilts that make the Paducah experience a TripAdvisor seven-time Certificate of Excellence winner and a two-time Trip Advisor Hall of Fame winner.
“We are pleased to partner with the National Quilt Museum to bring these exhibits from one of the best quilt collections in the world to the Missouri Quilt Museum,” Redford said.
The “April Showers, May Flowers” exhibit will be at the Missouri Quilt Museum through June. Museum hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
There is an admission charge.
