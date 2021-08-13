New doctor joins HRMG

Hannibal Regional Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Jessica Ann Tuia, DO, to their Internal Medicine team.
Tuia earned her medical degree from A.T. Still University in Kirksville and completed her residency at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
“Throughout my medical education as both a medical student and a resident, I found that I was drawn to the complex and challenging patients taken care of by Internal Medicine physicians,” Tuia said. “After having the opportunity while in residency to take care of those patients myself, both in the hospital and outpatient settings, I decided on outpatient primary care. I firmly believe it is the first line of defense in keeping people happy, healthy, and able to accomplish their goals.”
Dr. Tuia is now accepting patients at the medical group.