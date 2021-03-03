New coordinator joins Loaves and Fishes program

HANNIBAL — Staff and volunteers with the Harvest Outreach Loaves and Fishes program are excited to welcome Donna Rodgers as the newly-appointed Loaves and Fishes Coordinator.
Rodgers will be responsible for coordinating all volunteers and overseeing the daily Loaves and Fishes meals and Feed America Food Distribution.
“I am so anxious to see how God is going to use me in my work with Harvest Outreach,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers has lived in Hannibal her entire life. She is married with two children, and she and her family are active members of Southside Baptist Church.
Loaves and Fishes provides a meal from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1020 Lyon St. in Hannibal. Meals are distributed in a grab and go format and available to anyone in need.
More information about volunteering to help or obtaining meals, is available by contacting Rodgers at 573-227-8833 ext. 2. Food is also available for distribution through the Feed America Program at the same location during multiple dates each month. A calendar for those distribution dates and times is available at www.harvestoutreach.faith.
Harvest Outreach Ministries is a 501©3 not-for-profit organization specializing in providing food for the hungry, and recovery services for those struggling with addiction.