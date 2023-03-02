New contract announced between Continental Cement Co., United Steelworkers Local 11-205

HANNIBAL — A new contract between Continental Cement Co. and United Steelworkers (USW) Local 11-205 was announced Thursday, marking a resolution to months of negotiations and an eight-day strike that began last Wednesday.
The five-year contract approved by both parties be active through April 2027. Key features of the agreement include annual salary increases for employees of five percent for the first three years followed by four-percent increases for the last two years, a "once off" ratification bonus to offset lost wages since the last increase, establishment of a "streamlined job classification category structure for all new employees", an option for employees to "grandfather into the previous structure" or transition to the new structure — providing most employees with a pay increase above the contractual wage increase and a new call out system designed to reduce dependence on third-party contractors and boost overall plant reliability.
“Continental Cement is thrilled to have the union membership ratify the new CBA, which we believe provides a compelling opportunity for our hourly employees. We thank the Union, the negotiating committee, hourly employees and the Plant Leadership Team for their role in the process and helping reach this outcome after a long and often intense negotiation process. We are proud to serve the community and to provide secure, well-paying jobs for our hourly and salaried employees. Most importantly, we are proud of our safety record and improved relationship with regulators — both of which are non-negotiable core values for CCC / Summit Materials," Continental Cement President David Loomes said in an emailed statement.
Representatives of USW Local 11-205 expressed their appreciation for the new agreement in an emailed statement as well. USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez credited community support and unity among members for the successful Collective Bargaining Agreement.
“Our solidarity was the determining factor that enabled us to fight off the company’s demands at the table for workers to give up their rights and voices over scheduling and other issues,” Ramirez said. “We owe gratitude to the community for supporting our members and their families during the labor dispute.”
Continental Cement Co. officials were pleased to report the mutually agreeable resolution to the negotiating process.
“We thank the negotiating teams and employees for reaching this point and ratifying the CBA while upholding our Summit values of safety, integrity, inclusivity and sustainability,” added Anne Noonan, President and CEO of Summit Materials. “We are looking forward to the future and believe the new CBA provides a win-win for our hourly employees and Continental Cement.”
The Continental Cement Hannibal Plant produced more than 1 million tons of cement in 2021. In August 2022, the facility transitioned completely to lower-emitting Portland Limestone Cement.
“With a fair contract now in place, USW members look forward to returning to work with the knowledge that we can accomplish great things together in Hannibal,” Ramirez said. “Continental Cement is lucky to have a dedicated, loyal workforce, and as production resumes, we expect management to treat them with the respect that they have clearly earned and deserve.”
