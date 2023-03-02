New contract announced between Continental Cement Co., United Steelworkers Local 11-205

A new, five-year contract was announced Thursday between Continental Cement Co. and United Steelworkers Local 11-205. The Collective Bargaining Agreement represents the conclusion of months of negotiation and an eight-day strike that began last Wednesday.

HANNIBAL — A new contract between Continental Cement Co. and United Steelworkers (USW) Local 11-205 was announced Thursday, marking a resolution to months of negotiations and an eight-day strike that began last Wednesday.

The five-year contract approved by both parties be active through April 2027. Key features of the agreement include annual salary increases for employees of five percent for the first three years followed by four-percent increases for the last two years, a "once off" ratification bonus to offset lost wages since the last increase, establishment of a "streamlined job classification category structure for all new employees", an option for employees to "grandfather into the previous structure" or transition to the new structure — providing most employees with a pay increase above the contractual wage increase and a new call out system designed to reduce dependence on third-party contractors and boost overall plant reliability.

