New coloring book provides interactive glimpses of America's Hometown

HANNIBAL — Quincy, Ill. author Robert Turek has always enjoyed visiting Hannibal, and his new coloring and activity book titled “Colorful Hannibal” highlights several cherished locations and famous figures.
Turek previously wrote “Colorful Quincy,” which showcased several historically significant places and people from Quincy. Previously, he worked with WGEM as a camera operator, enjoying opportunities to speak with people from all over the world during trips to Hannibal. After creating “Colorful Quincy,” which recently debuted on Amazon, Turek was eager to present Hannibal’s heritage in an interactive way.
Regular trips to Hannibal since childhood had a strong impact on Turek, and he looked forward to sharing this new book with history buffs, visitors and lifelong residents of all ages.
“Growing up, we made frequent trips over there, so I’ve always been interested in Hannibal as well,” he said. “It kind of evolved from there.”
Turek took several photographs and sent them to the illustrator, who created hand-drawn scenes. “Colorful Hannibal: Coloring & Activity Book” includes activities like Hannibal-themed crossword puzzles, word finds and word mazes. There are 16 scenes to color on individual pages, like Tom Sawyer painting the fence near his home, a scene depicting Downtown Hannibal and the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse.
As the book took shape with the illustrator transforming each photo into a hand-drawn scene, Turek shared each one with his son and two daughters. He remembered how it was difficult to narrow down the facets of Hannibal for the book, noting how he could have included 100 scenes.
“One of the things I love doing is I fly a drone. So, taking drone photos just gives a different perspective — and then have the illustrator make designs off those photos, just to give you a different look at them,” he said. “That’s my favorite thing to do.”
Turek is excited to release the new book, describing it as “a fun way to promote an interest in the history of Hannibal along with being a creative outlet for all ages.” He described how each scene can become something different for each person as they add their unique creative aspects.
And Turek isn’t finished yet.
He looks forward to future books detailing the rich history of the area, noting Louisiana, Mo. is a great example of the rich tapestry of stories and beauty woven throughout the region.
In the coming weeks, Turek plans to have the book available in Hannibal stores for purchase. He stressed how the book is ideal for all ages, including students and teachers. The book can be found on Amazon by visiting https://amzn.to/3rhh2gO.
