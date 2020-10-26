New businesses add to Living Windows

HANNIBAL — Outside the Mark Twain Book and Gift Shop, the new owner, Michelle Huseman, offered a pair of characters from the “Halloween” movie series. Preston McGuire was serial killer Michael Myers, accompanied by his dad, John McGuire, who portrayed the psychiatrist in the movie.
Huseman explained she is Godmother to John and Heather McGuire. A retired school teacher, Huseman bought the book store from long-time owner Martha Adrian on Sept. 1.
Nearby, in front of the new From Jank to Swank shop, owner Nancy Shannon explained the butterfly was her granddaughter, Adria Thigpin, posing for pictures with her grandson, Johnathan Thigpin.
Two blocks away, at the new Charlee and Tru boutique that opened Oct. 3, owner Madison Liter reported she named her shop for her dogs. Her shop had young witches Lydia and Claire Routh in one window, and a devil and angels in another. The older girls were Alex Crane, Victoria Delgado and Corinne Curtis.
Some Living Windows people were not scary, including Thing 1 (Mary Lou Berry) and Thing 2 (Martha Slayton) from “Cat in the Hat.” They were entertaining at Becky’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor and Emporium.
The Living Windows was scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, with Main Street kept open to traffic this year, so people could drive by and view the entertainers without being exposed to COVID-19. However, the street was soon filled with families — some wearing masks.
The street was closed from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the Hannibal Jaycees Halloween parade. The hour-long parade had many holiday-themed units, scary music and some Disney characters. It included the performance of the Hannibal High School Pirate Pride Marching Band’s Drum Line.
While most people strolling Main Street were dressed for the the cold evening, many also added costumes. Lee Kelly was a banana, while his son, T.J., was a fireman, his daughter, Flynn, was Mal, and his wife, Elise, was a witch.
Two costumed youngsters, Emerson and Owen Lawson, were from Nebraska, visiting their Monroe City, Mo., grandparents, George and Mary Vest.
Among the dogs accompanying their owners was Prince, a 12-year-old cho’dachshund in a hot dog costume. His owners described themselves as “the Pratt family’’ from Quincy, Ill.