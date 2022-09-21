QUINCY, Ill. — Robert Turek and author Nancy Benz have highlighted the achievements of influential women from Hannibal and the surrounding area with a new book, "Trailblazing Midwestern Women Who Made their Mark on Herstory".
Turek, whose works include the "Colorful Hannibal" coloring book featuring Hannibal landmarks, knew right away he would love to work with Benz to share historic milestones from the lives of women who made their homes in Hannibal, Quincy, Ill., and the surrounding communities.
Turek crafted the illustrations for readers to color, and Benz wrote each story. Each page is filled with information about influential women and the impact they made on history. Many of the historic milestones will be new discoveries for readers.
Marie Ruoff Byrum, of Hannibal, is among the featured women, whose 15-block walk in the rain changed history forever, five days after the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote in city politics as well as presidential elections.
On Aug. 31, 1920, she met her father-in-law, Lacey Byrum, who was serving as Democratic Party election judge. Hannibal was conducting a special election to fill a vacant spot on the City Council, and Byrum's vote made her the first woman to vote in a city election and the first to vote under the 19th Amendment.
Turek said Ella Ewing, of LaGrange, earned fame as the world's tallest woman at nearly 8 feet tall. At the time, she was approached by the circus to perform. Her parents feared she would be exploited, but Ewing negotiated contracts which resulted in financial success and acclaim.
Turek explained how Ewing was able to use the situation to her advantage, supporting herself and her family with her income. She ended up building a family home featuring unique features to accommodate her height. Today, her story is celebrated at the Downing House Museum in Memphis, Mo., with exhibits including a life-size likeness of the famous Missourian.
Quincy was home to the first woman to run for president, Victoria Claflin Woodhull. Turek's uncle is a high school history teacher in Quincy. Despite his considerable knowledge of history in the community and beyond, he hadn't heard about Woodhull before the book was published.
Turek explained Woodhull's life was filled with fascinating details that readers can discover in the book.
"As important as running for president was, that was just a brief, little thing that was a highlight of her career, honestly," he said. "She was amazing."
"Just personally for me, I love history. Finding out about the women that I had no idea about and just kind of bringing them back to life was fascinating to me," he said. "They literally changed history, and their contributions — we didn't know about. I just really want to share that with everyone, to let people know these incredible women lived here, and they definitely changed history."
Turek added how he hopes the new book will provide inspiration to young readers who experience the stories for the first time.
"We did the coloring aspect to kind of focus on a younger age to do exactly that — to inspire them to read some of these stories," he said. "A little girl in Quincy, if she reads 'wow, somebody from Quincy ran for president', you can't beat that. That's hugely motivational, really."
The coloring book format of "Trailblazing Midwestern Women Who Made their Mark on Herstory" is currently available at two locations in Quincy, Loyd's Gifts and Collectibles and Little Bits and Pieces Antique Mall. The coloring book is also available through Amazon. A Kindle edition without illustrations is also available online and geared toward adult readers.
Turek isn't done yet. He has been working to expand his "History in the Heartland" series. The Illinois version is available now, featuring dozens of short historical stories. He is working on a Missouri version, and plans to have it available four to five months in the future.
