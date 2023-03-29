HANNIBAL — Dean Graybill shares how his father provided inspiration for a lifetime filled with cool cars and racing success, beginning with a childhood growing up in America's Hometown.
Graybill's family grew up in the Mennonite Church, worshipping at the Lyon St. Mennonite Church. Paul C. Graybill worked as a mechanic and occasionally raced his cars — imprinting a love of cars and racing on Graybill and his brother as they grew up.
"From that, me and my brother just really got into cars. I started drag racing in the 70s — still have the car today," Graybill said.
At first, Graybill planned to write a collection of stories for his children. Soon, people convinced him to craft a book. The result is titled "Burning Rubber, Slamming Gears & Cheap Gas" — a collection of 165 stories starting with a childhood rich with memories in Hannibal. The stories highlight recollections of family, automotive passion and racing.
"A lot of my car stories start in Hannibal — where we actually rode the loop. When we were 14 and 15, Dad let us have the car, and we went to the Tom Sawyer Theater. We told him that's what we were doing — we just wanted to ride the loop, like my sister did," he recalled.
Graybill, his brother, Larry, and his sister, Sheryl, didn't want to lie to their father, so they made sure to catch a flick at the theater. He recalled it was the only theater in town during the 1950s and 1960s.
As they cruised up and down Broadway, Graybill sat on a pillow to make him look taller — "of course we had the windows down and arms out the window like we were cool". The teens rode the loop listening to rock 'n' roll music. They didn't play the music too loud, as their father cautioned them about the prospect of getting into trouble.
The Graybill family lived on Central Ave., close to the community pool and backed by a golf course. Their front yard had a large, flat expanse which made it the ideal location for neighbors to play sports.
When it wasn't in use for games, the yard also served as a great place for Dean and Larry Graybill to hone their driving skills in their dad's '53 Chevrolet when he wasn't home. They would "zoom up and down the yard in that car, trying to do donuts and stuff".
Graybill vividly remembers taking a trip to Wentzville's Mid-America Raceway. His sister's boyfriend drag raced an Oldsmobile there, and the experience shaped his future endeavors.
Graybill had many memories of his father's influence, including riding the levees with him to check the river levels. His father worked on the big equipment at Bleigh Construction.
Later, Graybill's father worked as a driver on the Mid-American Coaches. Graybill has fond memories of riding to St. Louis with his dad during layovers so they could race cars on commercial slot-car tracks.
One day, he and a classmate got into a discussion about whose father had the fastest car. Graybill's classmate said his dad's '57 Chevy was the "fastest car around". Graybill knew it couldn't compare to his dad's Pontiac.
For the next couple weeks, Graybill continued to bring up the rivalry he and his classmate started, saying "this guy wants to race you". Finally, his father agreed to a race.
Graybill and his brother said they wanted to come along, but his father was quick to reply, "that's not going to happen".
Graybill's dad pulled off the engine's air filter for a slight increase in horsepower, removed the spare tire to reduce weight and aired the rear tires down to boost traction.
The race was to take place on a straight stretch of U.S. 61 between Hannibal and Palmyra. Graybill's father arrived, but the other driver never showed up.
When he returned to school, Graybill enjoyed the opportunity to utter words like "chicken" and "coward" — the other student didn't have much to say in return.
"My dad said he always took his car out there on Route 61 when he bought a new car. He said the best way to see if there's anything wrong with a new car is to take it out and run it wide open. You'll find out if there's any issues with it," Graybill said with a chuckle.
On Wednesday nights after prayer meetings, Graybill always looked forward to the chance to visit the A&W Drive-In with his family. He remembered a girl coming out to the car to serve frosty mugs of root beer and hamburgers with a wonderful taste he recalls as being one-of-a-kind.
When they pulled in, the family rolled the car's front and back windows down six inches so the server could attach a tray with their meal.
"The A&W Drive-In was really something back then. As kids, we just loved stopping there," Graybill said.
Graybill moved to Pennsylvania in 1965 when he was 14. He went on to race his Plymouth Satellite in the 1970s at three famous tracks in the area: Maple Grove Raceway, Cecil County Dragway and York U.S. 30 Dragway.
Family has always been a huge part of Graybill's racing passion. The Graybill Race Team includes his wife, Cathy; daughter, Jenna; son, Joshua; and grandchildren, Machenzie and Blake.
And the memories of Hannibal and loved ones in the area have always been a big part of his life.
He recalled taking the race engine and other equipment out of the Satellite to return it to stock condition for a special journey in 1972. He drove back to visit his uncle and aunt, Wendell and Jan Kreider, for a joyous family reunion. The Kreiders live on the family farm in Palmyra with history dating back more than 100 years.
The stories in "Burning Rubber, Slamming Gears & Cheap Gas" span from 1942 to 2022, with many events taking place in Lancaster County in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The book is available by searching for Dean Graybill on Amazon or visiting Masthof Press and Bookstore's website.
