New book, DVD highlight history of Mark Twain Zephyr

Mark Twain Zephyr: History Restoration & Rebirth - Volume Three is a new book with an accompanying DVD set to be released on Saturday. The collection features a large collection of photos about the historic Mark Twain Zephyr train, which regularly transported passengers from 1935 to 1958, traveling along the Mississippi River in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa. The stories of many people and their descendants who are connected to the train are included in the 73-minute DVD.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The famous Mark Twain Zephyr first appeared on Oct. 25, 1935 in Hannibal for its dedication, and its historic journey to the present day has been chronicled in a new book and companion DVD to be released Saturday.

Robert Tabern worked for two-and-a-half years with the Great Northern Railroad in Trego, Wisc. — the organization that acquired the train in 2020 to begin restoration efforts. That work was put on pause in December 2021. Robert Tabern is no longer affiliated with the railroad — his wife, Kandace, is responsible for the book and DVD, which features a wide range of photos and interviews conducted during off-time and following her husband's departure.

