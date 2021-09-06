HANNIBAL — The BASF facility in Hannibal is looking for applicants to participate in the company’s North American Apprenticeship Development Program.
The new program aims to develop a pipeline of skilled employees to meet future talent needs for a diverse technician workforce with an emphasis on attracting more females to these roles.
“The apprenticeship program will provide opportunities for people in Northeast Missouri to consider meaningful careers in manufacturing,” said Deanna Pinkham, BASF site director in Hannibal. “My hope is that this hands-on program will attract people who are looking for fulfilling careers, especially women, who may not have previously considered manufacturing as a career option.”
The 12-month apprenticeship program in Hannibal pays apprentices a full-time wage to participate in on-the-job training. Upon completion of the program, apprentices have the skills and credentials needed to begin a career in manufacturing.
“One of things that impresses me about the program is data from U.S. Department of Labor which indicates that employers who offer the program see a higher retention rate among employees. The employees feel that their employers have made an investment in their training and future,” said Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council. “The program is a highly customizable, employer-driven, career skills training model that can be customized to meet the needs of any employer, in any sector and of any size. I am confident that this program can be a valuable asset for our employers looking to recruit and retain a quality workforce in tight labor markets.”
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, apprenticeship programs create many benefits, including enhanced employee retention, a safer workplace, a stable and reliable pipeline of qualified workers and a systematic approach to training, ensuring employees are ready and certified to produce at the highest skill levels required.
“The ideal candidates for our apprenticeship program are people who have a passion to learn and grow, with the motivation, dedication and drive to succeed,” said Dr. Susan Emmerich, BASF’s NAADP project Implementation manager. “Manufacturing experience is not necessary to be considered for the program, but an innate curiosity to understand the way things work, desire to work collaboratively, and willingness to learn from experienced technicians are the foundation for success.”
More information and the opportunity to apply are available by visiting www.basf.us/apprentice.