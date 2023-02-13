HANNIBAL — The Robinson Outdoor digital billboard on Broadway in Hannibal currently features four digital images of works by area artists.
The images won the Hannibal Arts Council’s 8th Annual ART IN THE OPEN billboard contest, a collaborative public art project of the Hannibal Arts Council, Robinson Outdoor and Independent’s Service Company. The digital billboard showcasing the winning images is located at the intersection of Broadway and N. Maple Ave. The images will be shown for two weeks each month for the next six months.
Three winners in the Adult Division and one winner in the Youth Division were selected for the collaborative public art project. The winning images include “Feline” oil pastel by Amanda DePriest of Louisiana, Mo., “Menomorphosis: Mood Swing” watercolor by Kelly Eddington of Monroe City, Mo. and “Writing in Style” handcrafted acrylic pens by Roger McGregor of Hannibal in Adult Division. The Youth Division winner was Sydney Zimmerman of Hannibal with “Backyard Blues” ink wash.
Entries for the 9th Annual ART IN THE OPEN billboard contest will be open in July. Guidelines will be posted on the Exhibit Opportunities page on the Hannibal Arts Council website hannibalarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.