HANNIBAL — The Robinson Outdoor digital billboard on Broadway in Hannibal currently features four digital images of works by area artists.

The images won the Hannibal Arts Council’s 8th Annual ART IN THE OPEN billboard contest, a collaborative public art project of the Hannibal Arts Council, Robinson Outdoor and Independent’s Service Company. The digital billboard showcasing the winning images is located at the intersection of Broadway and N. Maple Ave. The images will be shown for two weeks each month for the next six months.

