HANNIBAL — Lamar digital billboards in Quincy are now showing four digital images of winning works by area artists.
The images were won in the Hannibal Arts Council’s seventh annual ART IN THE OPEN billboard contest, a collaborative project of HAC, Independent’s Service Company and Lamar Advertising. In addition to the digital billboards, winners will also be featured on Hannibal area physical billboards in the coming months.
The two digital billboards showcasing the winning works in Quincy are located at 2445 Broadway by International Eyecare Center and 4201 Broadway by Fierge Auto Sales. The images will be shown though June 2021.
Three winners in the Adult Division and one winner in the Youth Division are being featured. Winners include Lisa Delcour, of Payson Ill., with “Here Comes the Train” (photography); Angi Mulhatten, of Palmyra, Mo., with “Smile” (acrylic); Jay Yates, of Monroe City, Mo., with “Old Whittaker Barn” (graphite); and Youth Division winner Elaina Dyke, of Hannibal, with “Petals” (oil pastel).
The deadline to enter the 8th Annual ART IN THE OPEN Billboard Contest is Jan. 31, 2022. It is never too early for area artists to be creating works and photographing images that might be a good fit for the contest. Youth ages 8 to 17 and professional and non-professional artists 18 years of age or older who live within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are invited to submit images of original works for the contest.
Complete guidelines for the 8th Annual ART IN THE OPEN Billboard Contest are available at hannibalarts.com on the Exhibit Opportunities page.