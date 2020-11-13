New addition stands tall in Ilasco

ILASCO, Mo. — A new addition stands tall in the monument park in Ilasco, honoring the heritage of the European immigrants who settled the historic town in Ralls County.
A Statue of Liberty, eight feet tall from the ground to the tip of the torch, was dedicated Nov. 6, in memory of European immigrants who formed the town's historic tapestry. Ilasco was established as a company town for Atlas Portland Cement Plant, and many of the town’s first residents came from Slovakia, Italy, Romania, Hungary, Poland, Croatia and Ukraine. Each of these European nations are represented by respective flags flying near the immigrant bell tower, and each flag is etched in the granite slabs near the Statue of Liberty.
The statue was anonymously donated by a former resident of Ilasco, the grandson of a European immigrant who came directly to Ilasco to work at the newly-opened plant. The descendant's grandfather arrived in America in March 1903 at Ellis Island. His first memorable sight arriving in America was the Statue of Liberty, which he said was a beautiful sight he never forgot.
The Statue of Liberty is a replica of the original Liberty Statue on Bedloe Island at New York City Bay. A floodlight shines on the statue at night. The monuments and three historic buildings are maintained by members of the Ilasco Area Historical Society — the former Al’s Tavern, which received a rejuvenated mural painted by Ray Harvey in summer 2019, the store, which has a mural that reads “ILASCO GROCERY” above a vintage Pepsi logo, and the small jailhouse.
Memorial markers denote the locations of churches and schools in Ilasco. The former tavern is used today as a union hall for Continental Cement employees, said Andrea (Babyak) Farr, president and secretary of the Ilasco Area Historical Preservation Society.
Of all the European nations, the largest groups of Ilasco’s residents were the Romanians, Slovaks and Italians. Members of each of these groups interacted socially with each other and the local population and integrated into the American way of life.
Today, David Polc edits the monthly Ilasco Historic Preservation Society newsletter, which is mailed to about 300 members of the society all over the U.S. His wife, Sally, stressed how many descendants of Ilasco’s residents are deeply connected to their ancestry.
“Some of the ancestors who came several generations ago, we don’t know where they first came to the United States — we don’t know what they did or how they got from one spot to the other,” Sally Polc said. “And yet the immigrants who came to Ilasco, their families seem to know quite a bit.”
More information about the history of Ilasco is available by visiting the Hannibal Free Public Library website and clicking on the Immigrant Community of Ilasco: 1901-1965 tab under the Hannibal history section. The Ilasco Area Historic Preservation Society holds monthly luncheons which have been temporarily postponed due to COVID- 19, but the members plan to resume gatherings in 2021.