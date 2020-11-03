CANTON, Mo. — Several Northeast Missouri natives were recently admitted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2021 semester and received academic scholarships.
Blaize Bross, of Palmyra, Mo., and Keri Schindler, of New London, Mo., seniors at Palmyra R-I High School, were awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship.
Brandon Cagle, of Bowling Green, Mo., and a senior at Bowling Green High School, was awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship.
Allison Conboy and Kennedy Peterson, both of Hannibal, seniors at Hannibal Senior High School, were awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship.
Abby Gentry of Hannibal, and a senior at Hannibal Senior High School, was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship.
Addison Heidbreder and Bella Perkins, both of Palmyra, Mo., and Tessa Richmond, of Maywood, Mo., seniors at Palmyra R-I High School, were awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship.
These scholarships are awarded for four years and are based upon academic credentials. They are renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.