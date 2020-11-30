CANTON, Mo. — Students from Northeast Missouri are among incoming class members who received academic scholarships for the fall 2021 class at Culver-Stockton College.
Vanessa Davis and Claire Graver, both of Bowling Green, Mo., and seniors at Bowling Green High School, were each awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship for four years.
Clay LaZear and Alyson Oakley, both of Bowling Green, Mo., and seniors at Bowling Green High School, were each awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship for four years.
Makaylee Scherder, of Bowling Green, Mo., and a senior at Bowling Green High School, was awarded the Promise Scholarship, a $7,500 per year scholarship for four years.
Levi Blaine, of Hannibal, and a senior at Hannibal Senior High School, was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship for four years.
Miya Kauffold and Emily Jeffries, both of Hannibal, and seniors at Hannibal Senior High School, were each awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship for four years.
Emily Jeffries, of Palmyra, Mo., and a senior at Palmyra R-I High School, was awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship for four years.
C-SC awards these scholarships based upon academic credentials and are renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.