KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Students from Northeast Missouri received their degrees from Truman State University during fall semester 2020 graduation ceremonies.
The graduates were: William Edward Wallace, of Hannibal; Jessalyn Leann Hultz, of Palmyra, Mo. — Magna Cum Laude; Kayla Michele Kinzle, of Shelbina, Mo. — Cum Laude; Kaylee Elizabeth Smith, and of Shelbyville, Mo.
Truman State University conducted commencement ceremonies Nov. 21. Commencement was originally scheduled for Dec. 12, but was moved to the earlier date when the University altered its schedule to conclude in-person classes prior to Thanksgiving Break. In an effort to limit exposure to and spread of COVID-19, commencement was divided into two sessions. Only the graduating students and a small stage party were permitted in Pershing Arena for the events, which were livestreamed for friends and family.
Recordings of both commencement ceremonies are available online at truman.edu/registrar/commencement/commencement-broadcast.