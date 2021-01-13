KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Students from Northeast Missouri been recognized on Truman State University's academic honor rolls for the fall 2020 semester.
President's List recipients were: Morgan Bross, of Hannibal; McKenzie West, of Monroe City, Mo.; Jessalyn Hultz, Delainy Kroeger and Reagan Lehenbauer, of Palmyra, Mo.; Nellea Dovin and Kayla Kinzle, of Shelbina, Mo.; and Micah Linberger, of Shelbyville, Mo.
Vice President's List recipients were: Kimberly Niemeyer, of Bowling Green, Mo.; Dalton Goewey, Madison Harris, Emily Hultgren, Alayna Pipkin, Wyatt Waelder, William Wallace and John Zielinski, of Hannibal; Taylor Bringer, of LaGrange, Mo.; Kaylee Powell, of Monroe City, Mo.; Danielle Behl, Blake Curry and Kirstyn Dietle; of New London, Mo.; Natalie Bartels and Alyssa Loman, of Palmyra, Mo.; Alyssa Ferry, of Perry, Mo.; Albana Ismaili, of Shelbina, Mo.; and Levi Cullifer and Jamie Dahl-Smith, of Shelbyville, Mo.
The President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, is available at truman.edu/honors/fall-2020-presidents-list. The Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List, featuring students with a grade point average between 3.50-3.99, is available at truman.edu/honors/fall-2020-vice-president-for-academic-affairs-list.
To qualify for either list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester.