HANNIBAL — The Board of Directors and Staff at the Northeast Missouri Humane Society will be holding a Grand Opening on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the new building location at 7135 Veterans Road in Hannibal.
For years, the NEMOHS has been in dire need of a new building to accommodate the lost and homeless animals of Hannibal and Northeast Missouri. That dream has finally come true. The building is finished. The animals are moved in, and it’s time to celebrate.
The NEMOHS’s mission is simple: Finding their animals loving FURever homes. With the help of the community, board members and staff do just that. They are here to prevent neglect, abuse, cruelty and overpopulation of domestic animals, to provide a network service to the lost or homeless and to educate the public on problems that matter.
Each year, the NEMOHS staff care for nearly 2,000 homeless pets from the Northeast Missouri area. This new building will enable them to better serve the community and the animals. The NEMOHS’s goal is to always be a voice for the cats and dogs in their care.
NEMOHS board members and staff announced a ribbon cutting will be held by the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Tom and Becky will be making their celebratory appearance as well.
Additional participants are Hannibal Farm & Home Supply, Madd Dog’s, Madi’s Kindness Project, 2 Besties Biscuits, Mr. Wizard and Pepsi.
The NEMOHS invites the public to attend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Masks and social distancing are suggested.