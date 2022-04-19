PALMYRA, Mo. — Farmers in Northeast Missouri are eagerly anticipating the right moment to plant crops this season.
Marion County Farm Bureau President Joe Kendrick and fellow farmers in the area were watching the weather to determine when planting season could begin. He explained recent rainfall led to adequate or better soil moisture levels in fields like his, but ground temperatures have still been too low.
Kendrick said the field needs to be at least 50 degrees for seeds to germinate. Monday evening’s frost stuck to the ground, an indicator that the ground temperature was still well below the desired threshold.
Market prices for crops are at record levels, and Kendrick noted how some experts have recommended farmers market certain crops based on current prices.
Kendrick will continue with the crop rotation he’s used in the past at his farm. While this method left “money on the table” in recent years, he is optimistic about the blend of corn and soybeans this year.
He noted how some farmers have cut back on pasture fertilizer due to rising costs. Fertilizer which used to cost $50-60 per acre now costs almost $100 per acre.
“Everybody would like to get going, but we just know it’s not a wise thing to be throwing money away if you put it out there too soon,” Kendrick said.
One of Kendrick’s neighbors recently worked his field, likely to control weeds. The delayed planting season has also resulted in digging deeper into hay supplies to feed livestock.
The size and capability of modern agricultural equipment allows farmers to better catch up on planting duties when the temperature reaches the correct level. But other tasks are being delayed, and area farmers will have a more hectic time catching back up.
Kendrick reminded everyone to be cautious and to keep an eye out for agricultural equipment on area roadways. Farmers will be busy working to get everything accomplished within the abbreviated timeframe.
Kendrick and fellow farmers are looking ahead with optimism, keeping an eye on what Mother Nature will bring next. Many factors so far are pointing to a successful crop for 2022.
“For the most part, the farmers are out there to do the job that they do, and they enjoy doing it,” he said. “They’ll get it done, and we’ll just have to see what kind of reward we get on the other end.”
