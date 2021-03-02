NECOMM benefits from dedicated emergency network

HANNIBAL — The Northeast Missouri Emergency Communications Center has witnessed increased connectivity and stability in times of emergency with the FirstNet system recently built by AT&T.
NECOMM Executive Director Mike Hall said the network began by addressing the capacity of consumer cellular networks as everyone is vying for the same space on the network, and heavy loads of calls can result in no service or busy signals when it's needed most.
It first became apparent following the 9/11 attacks, prompting action so public safety officials are able to use an always-on network dedicated for emergency services.
The Public Safety Association and public safety leaders across the nation agreed data and stable connections are vital to respond in times of emergency, and Hall said the limitations of one network were apparent during tragedies like the hurricanes that hit the Gulf Coast in 2020.
Congress recognized the need as well, backing plans to build a dedicated cellular network "basically from the ground up" for public safety entities like government officials, emergency management, police, fire and EMS personnel.
Soon, Congress determined the cost would be prohibitive to build the network from scratch, so officials requested bids from existing cellular providers to adapt their existing networks to build the dedicated system. AT&T was awarded the competitive bid in 2017, and the government received billions of dollars auctioning off unused UHF television bands left over from the switch to digital TV.
Hall said NECOMM uses FirstNet services through devices like smartphones, tablets and mobile internet hotspots. So far, the service has been reliable throughout the agencies coverage area of Marion, Lewis and Ralls counties.
"The real value that they bring, is if there is a disaster — an earthquake or what have you — are devices that are connected to FirstNet will have priority for service so we can continue to do our jobs hopefully unimpeded during high usage of the networks," Hall said.
The State Emergency Management Agency asked NECOMM to help provide internet during February's vaccination clinic at the Hannibal Inn. Soldiers used the mobile hotspot devices to transmit registrations and reporting during the event, and they will continue to use them as for future vaccination events throughout the area.
Hall said in addition to increased performance and stability, the network offers enhanced security to keep hackers at bay. And if the towers go down because of an ice storm, tornado or other event, AT&T can deploy mobile towers immediately in vehicles and in dirigibles which can cast the network out over a wide area from the sky.
Gov. Mike Parson expressed the importance of the expansion of the FirstNet network to stay connected and provide services as efficiently as possible.
“Emergencies happen every day, and when they do, time is critical,” Parson said in a press release. “The state of Missouri is excited to collaborate with AT&T and FirstNet as we continue to build out this public safety network. FirstNet keeps our first responders connected when it matters most.”
Hall said the FirstNet system will continue to make emergency services more reliable and stable across the country, and the improvements are apparent in Northeast Missouri.
"It's just another tool we use to make sure we get the job done, day-in and day-out," Hall said. "We always like to stay on top of technology. Things evolve, and we don't want to be left behind. This is one way we can make sure we are still reliable ourselves when it comes to serving the needs that we're here to do."