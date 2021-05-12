STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation is welcoming a new program that will help lower-income families and individuals connect to broadband internet services.
The Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit provides a discount of up to $50 a month toward service for eligible households. They also can receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to buy a laptop, desktop computer or tablet for participating providers if they contribute between $10 and $50 toward the purchase.
“There are many households who are unable to afford or even have access to broadband services throughout our area,” NECAC Deputy Director for Community Services Programs Janice Robinson said. “This program will connect lower-income households with many services, including job search, healthcare, virtual classroom learning, the ability to connect with loved ones and much more. Without this availability, many households will simply be left behind.”
Eligibility requirements include households with at least one member who:
Has an income at or below the 135 percent federal poverty guidelines or participates in programs such as food stamps, Medicaid or Lifeline.
Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program.
Had a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single federal income tax filers and $198,000 for joint filers.
Meets the eligibility requirements for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID 19 program.
Eligible household may enroll by contacting approved providers by logging on to www.GetEmergencyBroadband.org. People can also call 833-511-0311. A list of participating providers and additional information is available at www.fcc.gov.