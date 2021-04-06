HANNIBAL — The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation has announced it will open the waiting list for its HUD Section 8 Low-Income Rent-Assistance program May 1 for 11 Missouri counties.
Applications for the waiting list may be accessed online at necac.org from any device that can connect with the internet, including computers, tablets and smartphones. NECAC will provide assistance to those without computer access.
Counties covered are Lewis, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Shelby and Warren, and the Vandalia/Farber area in which the agency contractually administers the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program.
“We are issuing vouchers to remaining applicants and we will begin issuing vouchers to new applicants as early as June 2021,” NECAC Rental Assistance Programs Director Dianna Clair said. “We encourage people to sign up starting May 1.”
The program provides partial rent payments for low to moderate income residents. NECAC makes rent-subsidy payments directly to private landlords for income-qualifying families and individuals on houses, apartments or mobile homes.
Qualifying applicants receive a voucher that pays a portion of participants’ rent depending upon the tenant’s income, number of bedrooms in the unit and the area’s fair-market rent. The rest is paid by the tenant.
NECAC inspects all rental units initially and annually to assure they meet HUD Housing Quality Standards and local zoning standards for safe and clean conditions before rent payments are issued.
NECAC was awarded additional vouchers specifically for qualifying veterans, non-elderly disabled people ages 62 and younger, and foster youth ages 18 to 24. The agency has operated the program for more than 40 years, and administers more than 1,750 vouchers in the 11 counties and the Vandalia/Farber area.
More information is available by calling NECAC at 573-324-2055.