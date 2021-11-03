NECAC to take Angel Tree applications

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The not-for-profit North East Community Action, the Salvation Army and Walmart have teamed up to again offer the Angel Tree Christmas gift program for needy Pike County children.
People who shop at Walmart in Bowling Green, Mo. will be able to select an Angel Tree tag and buy gifts listed. NECAC and the Salvation Army will make sure the gifts get to the children.
“This is another way community members can give back during the Christmas season and brighten somebody’s holiday,” said NECAC’s Linda Fritz. “We encourage shoppers to get an extra item or two when they’re doing their holiday gift buying and donate it to Angel Tree.”
In 2020, the program served 330 kids. Fritz expects an increase this year. The program is open to Pike County residents only. Tags will not identify recipients, but will have their age, sex and gift requests. Clothing and toys are especially needed. All gifts must be new, but shoppers are allowed to substitute age-appropriate gifts.
The campaign begins Wednesday, Nov. 10 and gifts must be purchased by Sunday, Dec. 15. More information or the opportunity to make an application appointment at the NECAC Pike County Service Center at 805 Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green, is available by calling 573-324-6633.
