STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A new training program offered by the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation and its partners will give participants skills they can use to get a variety of jobs.
The Registered Apprenticeship Program will provide on-the-job training to people who NECAC hires for weatherization positions.
The effort is a partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, Missouri Department of Labor, the Northeast Missouri Workforce Development Board and St. Charles Community College.
“We put together a program to train apprentices on performance labor,” NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts said. “Our goal is to hire people for weatherization, but the skills participants learn will allow them to work just about anywhere as well as for college credit.”
NECAC Weatherization Crew Specialist Myles Neff was the first participant. He brought basic construction skills to the job, but has found the apprenticeship program has helped.
“Upon getting hired at NECAC, I wanted to help out in any way that I could and the apprenticeship program sounded like a really good program and I can see the many benefits of it,” Neff said. “It will jump start the necessary skills to perform my job that I didn’t necessarily have before starting in the weatherization program.”
The program features 144 hours of classroom learning and 2,000 hours of on-the-job education. There is no fee to apply. Participants are paid by NECAC, Upon completion, they will earn a Department of Labor certification as a home performance laborer. Northeast Workforce Development will provide potential participants through schools and vocational programs.
“NECAC shares the vision of the NEMO Workforce Board that everyone deserves a chance to improve their life,” said Diane Simbro, Executive Director of the Northeast Missouri Workforce Development Board. “A Pre-Apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship are strategic steps that prepare a person for a career that will provide them with higher pay and opportunities for advancement and continued learning. We welcome under-represented job seekers such as disadvantaged women and men, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and others that have barriers to employment. Pre-apprenticeship programs and Registered Apprenticeships are a starting point toward a successful career path and opportunities for advancement.”
Neff encourages people to apply
“It will help others gain experience and pave a way for them in the future with the industry,” he said. “Anything that can help you get a jump start to doing what you will be doing every day, it is well worth it.”
More information is available by calling NECAC at 573-324-6622.