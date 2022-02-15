BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation has announced it will close the application waiting list March 15 for a low-income rent-assistance program.
The move covers 11 of 12 Missouri counties where the agency contractually administers the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 Voucher Rent-Assistance Program.
The waiting list has accepted applications since May 1, 2020, in Lewis, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Shelby and Warren counties. The waiting list in St. Charles County is not affected.
NECAC Section 8 Rent-Assistance Programs Director Dianna Clair said the list is being closed because the number of applications has reached maximum service levels for the next two years.
The program provides partial rent payments for low to moderate income residents. Payments are made directly to private landlords for income-qualifying families and individuals on houses, apartments or mobile homes.
Qualifying applicants receive a voucher that pays a portion of participants’ rent depending upon the tenant’s income, number of bedrooms in the unit and the area’s fair-market rent. The rest is paid by the tenant. NECAC inspects all rental units initially and annually to assure they meet HUD Housing Quality Standards and local zoning standards for safe and clean conditions before rent payments are issued.
