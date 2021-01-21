BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation is seeking applications for a home renovation program from veterans in nine Missouri counties.
Participants must own their homes, participate in the work and meet other qualifications. The program will be offered to residents of Lewis, Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties.
“We are pleased to offer a program that can provide needed home repairs to men and women who have served their country,” said NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts. “This will really be of benefit to veterans who may not be able to do all of the house repairs they once did. We encourage veterans to apply.”
Projects can include disabled accessibility, flooring, decks and other repairs. NECAC Self-Help Housing Program crews will do the work and provide training to veterans who will participate.
NECAC has offered Self-Help Housing construction and repairs for more than 20 years, but this is the first time veterans have been specifically recruited. Funding comes from the Housing Assistance Council through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Veterans Services Grant.
More information and applications are available by calling NECAC at 573-324-6622.