NECAC seeks kettle campaign helpers

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation is seeking volunteers for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle fundraising campaign, which kicks off Friday and runs through Dec. 24.
People are needed to ring bells for a couple of hours at a time outside the Bowling Green Walmart or County Market in Louisiana, Mo. Day and evening hours are available, and the schedule is flexible.
NECAC is signing up local groups, churches, businesses, clubs and individuals to ring bells. Eighty-five percent of the donations will stay in Pike County to help those in need.
More information is available by calling NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Penny Dixon at 573-324-2207 or visiting the NECAC Pike County Service Center at 805 Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green, Mo.
