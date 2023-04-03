BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is inviting people to focus meetings as part of an effort to upgrade programs and add new services.
Meetings are planned during April in each of the agency’s 12 counties. The effort is part of NECAC’s Community Needs Survey, which is being conducted through June 30.
The meeting for Marion County residents is at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the NECAC Marion County Service Center, 3518 Palmyra Road in Hannibal.
“I encourage anyone and everyone in the community to join us for our focus meeting,” said NECAC Marion County Service Coordinator Gwen Koch. “Whether you’re from a business, organization, agency, a customer and friend of our office, or someone from the community who cares about those less fortunate, we need your input and perspective to gain insight into the needs of Marion County residents. Your participation helps us recognize and identify the areas where we may improve the services we provide to truly meet the needs in our area. This is your opportunity to be heard and to help us make a greater impact on yourself and those around us.”
Other area focus meetings are set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 in Shelby County, 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in Monroe County, 10 a.m. Monday, April 17 in Pike County and 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27 in Ralls County.
NECAC conducts the Community Needs Survey every three years as part of its requirements to receive federal and state funding for social service, community health and public housing programs. Past questionnaires led to creation of food pantries at NECAC service centers, a diaper distribution program and an employment readiness service.
The survey features 36 questions covering income, employment, education, housing, transportation and other needs. It can be filled out electronically at NECAC Service Centers, on the NECAC Facebook site or the SurveyMonkey link at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CNA2023.
People with questions may call NECAC’s Kayla Wasson at 573-324-6633.
