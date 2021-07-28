BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation is accepting candidate nominations for open board positions in Lewis, Marion and Shelby counties.
The deadline is Sept. 17. NECAC is a 12-county area social service, community health and public housing agency that serves low-to-middle income families and individuals. The agency’s Central Administration Offices are in Bowling Green, Mo., with service centers operated in each county.
Nominations are being accepted for a Civic Interest Representative and a Low-Income Representative in each county. Terms are for four years from October 2021 to September 2025.
Candidates must reside in the county from which they’re nominated. CIR nominees must be a member of or nominated by a local business, labor, civic, fraternal, social, educational or religious organization. LIR candidates must be nominated by a low-income resident of the county or an organization that serves the low-income, but need not be low-income themselves.
The board will hold the election Sept. 28, with installation and term of office beginning on Oct. 26. The 36-member volunteer board is a tri-partite membership represented by three members from each county in the service area — one CIR, one LIR and one Public Elected Official.
Nominations must be made on authorized forms that are available from NECAC Service Centers in each county. A biographical questionnaire provided by NECAC or a personal resume must be completed.
The board meets on the fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. during the months of January, March, May, July, September, October and November, at the agency’s Central Administration Executive Office Building in Bowling Green, Mo. A complimentary meal is provided and a travel reimbursement of 51 cents per mile to and from meetings is allowed. Meetings usually are completed by 9 p.m.
NECAC has an annual budget of almost $29 million, with 103 full-time and more than 85 part-time employees.
More information is available by calling the following NECAC Service Centers: Lewis County, 573-288-3969; Marion County, 573-221-7166; or Shelby County, 573-633-2210.