PARIS, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is accepting nominations for a board position in Monroe County with a deadline of Wednesday, March 15.
The person chosen will serve the remainder of a four-year term through September 2024 as a low-income representative on the agency’s board.
Candidates must live in Monroe County and be nominated by a low-income resident or a service organization that serves the low-income in the county. Candidates need not be low-income persons themselves.
The NECAC Board meets the fourth Tuesday of January, March, May, July, September, October and November at the agency’s headquarters in Bowling Green. A complimentary meal is provided and a roundtrip travel reimbursement of 62.5 cents per mile is allowed. The election is scheduled for March 28, with installation and term of office beginning on May 23.
Nominations must be made on forms available at the NECAC Monroe County Service Center, 314 N. Washington St. in Paris. A biographical questionnaire provided by NECAC must be completed or a personal resume will be required from all candidates.
NECAC administers more than 60 programs through contracts and grants with federal, state and local governments, private businesses and other not-for profit organizations to administer self-sufficiency programs for the low-income, elderly, youth, disabled and disadvantaged. The agency has an annual budget of more than $28 million, with 100 full-time and more than 80 part-time employees.
More information and assistance are available by calling NECAC Monroe County Service Coordinator Shelby DeOrnellis at 660-327-4110 during office hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
