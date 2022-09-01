BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) still is accepting candidate nominations for an open board position in Pike County.
The deadline is Friday, Sept. 16. Nominations are being accepted for a civic interest representative. The term is for four years from October 2022 to September 2026.
Candidates must live in Pike County and be nominated by a local business, labor, civic, fraternal, social, educational or religious organization.
The board will hold the election Tuesday, Sept. 27, with installation and term of office beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25. Nominations must be made on forms available from the NECAC Pike County Service Center, 805 Business Highway 61 North in Bowling Green. A biographical questionnaire provided by NECAC or a personal resume must be completed.
The board meets the fourth Tuesday of January, March, May, July, September, October and November at 7 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters in Bowling Green. A complimentary meal and travel reimbursement are provided. The agency has an annual budget of almost $29 million, with 100 full-time and more than 85 part-time employees.
More information is available by calling 573-324-2207.
