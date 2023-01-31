NECAC’s Amanda Smith completes training

Amanda Smith, Homeownership Program administrative assistant with NECAC, has completed USDA Loan Packaging Certification Training.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) Homeownership Program Administrative Assistant Amanda Smith of Louisiana has successfully completed USDA 502 Loan Packaging Certification Training.

The weeklong, 20-hour program is a USDA requirement and was administered online. The certification included instruction about calculating eligibility, acceptable deductions and property requirements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.