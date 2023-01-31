NECAC’s Amanda Smith completes training

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) Homeownership Program Administrative Assistant Amanda Smith of Louisiana has successfully completed USDA 502 Loan Packaging Certification Training.
The weeklong, 20-hour program is a USDA requirement and was administered online. The certification included instruction about calculating eligibility, acceptable deductions and property requirements.
“This certification will enable me to help more customers with the loan process,” Smith said. “We’re here to help more people achieve their goal of becoming homeowners, and the 502 program is a great way to do that.”
Smith joined NECAC last year. She works with clients, helps with the grant process and works on special housing-related projects. The 502 loans are used mostly by income-qualifying people to buy homes in rural areas. Families must be able to afford the mortgage payments, taxes and insurance. Loans are for 33 years, with the interest rate set by the lender. No down payment is typically required.
People may inquire about NECAC Housing Development programs by calling Smith at 573-324-6622.
