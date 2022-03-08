BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Northeast Community Action Corporation Homeownership Director Crystal Southward is filled with happiness each time she sees someone’s letter of eligibility arrive for their purchase of a new home.
“It’s a good feeling. I didn’t start this job until November — and I’ve learned so much about it now — it’s so rewarding when you see those letters of eligibility come in and it’s like, ‘Oh yay, they can go get a house now,” she said.
With the housing market reflecting changes brought on by the COVID pandemic, including higher home prices and less availability of homes, Southward has heard about situation where renters are looking to purchase a home because their landlord has decided to sell the house they’re renting.
NECAC is providing needed resources through resumed in-person Home Ownership classes covering topics like budgeting, insurance. credit, taxes and mortgage payments.
The sessions are typically two hours long, providing step-by-step resources throughout the home buying experience. Southward stressed how buying a house is the most important purchase a person will make in their life, and there are so many critical details to understand along the way.
“We want to help people buy a home, but the most important part of it is getting successful homeowners,” she said, noting how happy she was to be seeing people in person again for the classes.
Southward said returning to a physical class format is beneficial for exchanging information and establishing a personal connection. And classes could be free of charge, depending on a participant’s income level.
Each Home Ownership class are tailored toward an applicant’s situation and home buying goals. For example, a person who receives a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development 502 Direct Home Loan gets a Certificate of eligibility from USDA, which determines the amount for the home.
The USDA 502 Direct Home Loan is specifically geared toward helping low- to very low-income Missourians purchase a home. NECAC staff members set up a pre-qualifying meeting with a soft credit check to get the process started. Southward said a credit score of 640 is needed, but supplemental credit can be gained through utility, cellphone and cable bills.
If someone finds their credit score below the threshold, Southward explained how NECAC staff find if there is an outstanding charge which could raise the credit rating. Sometimes, there are simply items from a credit card company which need to be removed to improve the situation.
More information about USDA 502 Direct Home Loans or Home Ownership classes are available by calling 573-324-6622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
