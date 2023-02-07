NECAC ready to support people in need of utility assistance

NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Penny Dixon receives a donation from Al Himmelsbach during last year’s Hardee’s Rise & Shine fundraiser. This year’s event is Friday, Feb. 10.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Since she became Pike County Service Coordinator for North East Community Action Corporation in November 2021, Penny Dixon has seen how much the need for utility assistance and other programs has grown in the community.

On Jan. 3 alone, NECAC staff received 225 applications across the agency's 12-county service area for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Dixon explained many people think about utility assistance during the cold winter months, but the program is just as vital during the summer — when elderly residents and people with health programs need air conditioning.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.