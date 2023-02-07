NECAC ready to support people in need of utility assistance

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Since she became Pike County Service Coordinator for North East Community Action Corporation in November 2021, Penny Dixon has seen how much the need for utility assistance and other programs has grown in the community.
On Jan. 3 alone, NECAC staff received 225 applications across the agency's 12-county service area for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Dixon explained many people think about utility assistance during the cold winter months, but the program is just as vital during the summer — when elderly residents and people with health programs need air conditioning.
The number of residents who are in need is staggering in Pike County. Dixon reported she has seen a doubling in the number of people who have visited to complete intake assessments for various NECAC support programs this past October, November and December.
LIHEAP funding remains available for qualifying individuals, and Dixon said the program can make a life-changing difference every day.
"It's huge, because the money that they would have been spending on the utilities — they can now maybe pay their rent or get that food or make a car payment if they have a car payment," she said.
On Friday, NECAC is partnering with Hardee's Restaurants in Bowling Green and Louisiana and Heat Up St. Louis for the 23rd annual Rise & Shine fundraiser.
From 6 to 10:30 a.m., customers will be able to buy sausage or egg biscuits for $1 each. NECAC staff and volunteers will be collecting additional donations.
So far, there have been 135 biscuits preordered for the Louisiana Hardee's and 432 biscuits preordered for the Bowling Green restaurant. Dixon is looking forward to purchasing several biscuits with her husband so they can freeze some to enjoy later.
All of the funds raised on Friday remain in Pike County, supporting qualifying elderly, disabled and low-income people who need assistance paying for utilities. Heat Up St. Louis organizes the event, raising money to go toward heating and utility assistance programs in several regions.
Dixon expressed the joy she feels being able to make a positive impact in people's lives through her role with NECAC and being a part of the Rise & Shine fundraiser.
"Since I've been on this job, there are days that can be very heartbreaking, but there are days that can be very rewarding — and those days that you can help somebody out of a bad situation are the days that are rewarding," she said. "Being able to be a part of something like this that is going to help people, that's exactly what God tells us to do — that we're supposed to be helping people out. Being able to do that on a daily basis is amazing."
More information about LIHEAP support or other NECAC services is available by contacting one the agency's local County Service Centers.
