NECAC program provides more protein to needy households

Stephanie Dunker, Ralls County service coordinator for NECAC, hands bags of frozen chicken leg quarters to Chris Kuenzle, pastor of First Baptist Church of New London on Wednesday. On the first Wednesday of every month, Dunker brings a load of about 2.000 pounds of food to the food pantry located at the NECAC Ralls County Service Center. She has witnessed a growing demand in the need for food in the area. NECAC has started a program to purchase meat locally for residents of several area counties to help address inflation and food insecurity.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Protein is getting to the tables of more people who are in need thanks to a new program from North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), providing meat to several area counties.

Brent Engel, public information officer for NECAC, said the agency is purchasing meat for residents of local counties through funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. NECAC County Service Centers in Monroe, Ralls, Pike and Shelby counties are among the sites receiving the meat shipments. Additional shipments are planned.

