NECAC program provides more protein to needy households

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Protein is getting to the tables of more people who are in need thanks to a new program from North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), providing meat to several area counties.
Brent Engel, public information officer for NECAC, said the agency is purchasing meat for residents of local counties through funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. NECAC County Service Centers in Monroe, Ralls, Pike and Shelby counties are among the sites receiving the meat shipments. Additional shipments are planned.
On Wednesday morning, Ralls County Service Coordinator Stephanie Dunker brought in a truckload of food to stock the food pantry she started at the Ralls County Service Center in 2021. She receives food from the Food Bank for Central and Northeast and Central Missouri on the first Wednesday of each month.
From month to month, she has witnessed a constant increase in demand reflected by how many individual recipients and families who visit her in need of food.
Dunker and a team of volunteers unloaded close to 2,000 pounds of various food items, including ground beef, chicken and steaks to stock the freezers and shelves of the food pantry in the service center. She commended partners like First Baptist Church of New London, which provides additional freezer and refrigerator space, and the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, which gives her bags for distributing food each month.
Kevin Wheeler visited Dunker on Wednesday to receive food. He was picking up items for himself and his girlfriend. They both had recently been injured in a car accident. He emphasized how Dunker shows compassion to everyone who comes in, and he acknowledged how the additional meat purchases bolster the pantry that makes a strong personal impact.
"It's a lot, especially when you don't have the money," he said.
Dunker agreed that the purchase of meat provided a boost for a vital community service.
"I think it's really great. There is a huge need for that — meat is really expensive at the store, along with everything else," she said. "It can really make a meal. If you're able to have some meat, you can add it to macaroni and cheese. You're able to really expand the quality of food that you get."
When she accompanies each client, she "shops" with them, making sure to be mindful of food allergies and to select the types of food they would like most when possible.
Dunker is eager to provide additional items like milk and fresh fruits in the future, but she is limited on refrigerator space.
Engel said freezer space is a limiting factor for expanding the meat program into more of the counties NECAC serves. Donations of freezers, as well as pigs or cows, are welcome.
Meat has also been purchased for community members in Lewis, Macon, St. Charles and Warren counties. He said the program was developed by NECAC to purchase meat locally and address the increase in prices due to inflation.
Engel stressed how inflation has affected people with low incomes disproportionately. With food insecurity on the rise, it affects other parts of a person's wellbeing.
"High inflation has hit everybody's wallet, but it's been particularly hard on low-income people," he said. "A lot of disadvantaged people are putting aside essentials so they can put food on the table, and that should not happen in America. We're doing our part to help."
Engel said the first step to receive the meat is to contact the county service center to make an appointment for an intake assessment. The process determines what services a person is eligible for, including food distribution and utility services. A recipient must also complete a life skills class, which aids in decision-making for aspects such as budgeting and making healthy meal choices.
"There are people with needs who can support themselves, but there are many of our neighbors who are in desperate need," Engel said. "This is just one more way that we can help them get through the day. Protein is important to any diet, and meat provides that."
He encouraged people who need the assistance to reach out to the respective NECAC County Service Center to get the process started. Dunker encouraged Ralls County residents to call 573-985-2411.
