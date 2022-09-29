NECAC program being left in good hands

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Kayla Wasson was a bit shocked when told about her new role at the North East Community Action Corporation.
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Kayla Wasson was a bit shocked when told about her new role at the North East Community Action Corporation.
NECAC County Services Programs Director Linda Fritz is retiring, and Wasson will succeed her.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” Wasson said. “It’s a real honor.”
Though community services programs make up only about five percent of the agency’s $26 million budget, a wide variety of short-term and long-range assistance is provided to those in need. Fritz and Wasson also work hand-in-hand with partners in the business, education, community, religious and non-profit sectors.
“I’m looking forward to helping NECAC grow and assisting clients with additional programs,” said Wasson, a Lincoln County native who joined NECAC as Fritz’s assistant on Aug. 7, 2017. “I have big shoes to fill, but Linda has trained me well and I know I can handle whatever comes along.”
Fritz felt much the same when promoted in 2021 upon the retirement of Janice Robinson, who had been with NECAC for 50 years.
“What she was doing was enormous,” Fritz said of Robinson.
Fritz joined NECAC on May 14, 2007, as emergency services coordinator after jobs in the legal, medical, accounting and banking fields. The Arkansas native was tasked with helping clients in the most desperate need. She was promoted to director in 2015, overseeing client services and staff in the agency’s 12 counties.
“It’s been a ride – a challenging ride – but an enjoyable one,” Fritz said. “Helping people is what we’re here for, and we always try to meet that goal.”
Sky-high inflation has led to greater need in the last year. Hard times hit the disadvantaged the most. With many a paycheck away from disaster, NECAC is getting requests for help from people it’s never seen before.
“Walk a mile in their shoes,” Fritz urges for those who are trying to understand what many poor people are going through. “Until you have to go through it, you don’t know what you’re facing. We’re there to try to help.”
Wasson hopes many will put aside their pride and reach out to NECAC or other entities that offer a hand up. NECAC can provide utility assistance, rent, food and other services.
“People are in survival mode,” Wasson said. “People are in crisis. They don’t know where to turn. We want to educate them about what NECAC offers.”
Fritz will not miss “the alarm going off every morning,” but is assured that she’s leaving matters in good care.
“I’ve had my hands in a lot of things here, and I’ve learned a lot,” Wasson said. “I want to make sure we continue to grow and help clients get back on their feet.”
