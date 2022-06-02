BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — All North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) locations will go to a four-day work week starting Aug. 1.
The facilities will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Emergency contact systems will remain in place for programs that have them. The agency’s weatherization department already is working a four-day schedule.
The change from a five-day week had been under study for months and was approved May 24 by the NECAC Board of Directors.
“Many workplaces are converting to four-day work weeks,” said NECAC Acting Director Dan Page. “Studies have shown that productivity, job satisfaction and employee retention all benefit. This decision was made very carefully. We hope our clients, business partners, funding sources and others will embrace this important change.”
Page pointed out that the COVID pandemic pushed companies to look at ways of making jobs more flexible, with remote work and adjustable hours topping the list of options. The change will not impact the pay or benefits of full-time NECAC staff.
Notices regarding the change have been posted at NECAC locations throughout the agency’s 12-county service area.
