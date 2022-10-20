NECAC, partners highlight weatherization efforts

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is showcasing how additional funding for weatherization means that public and private partnerships are more important than ever in tackling Missouri’s housing renovation needs.
NECAC and top representatives of federal and state weatherization programs highlighted a successful partnership on Wednesday that is bringing $300,000 of upgrades at two of the agency’s 28 apartment complexes.
Work that includes new heating and cooling systems, windows and flooring is being done with funding from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. As a part of the work, ICAST (International Center for Appropriate and Sustainable Technology) will provide environmental renovations such as removing contaminants and hazards.
The keynote speaker was Dr. Henry C. McKoy Jr., Director of the Department of Energy’s Office of State and Community Energy Programs in Washington, D.C. McKoy called the partnership the “embodiment” of efforts to improve people’s standard of living and one that “we take pride in.”
“When you weatherize a home, not only do you make it warmer in the wintertime and the fall and you make it cooler in the summer, but you also address issues of air quality, so people can live healthier lives,” said McKoy, who added that any “small amount you can take off of somebody’s energy bill makes a world of difference,”
McKoy also praised NECAC for being a catalyst in bringing together partners with the goal of making an impact with the investment of dollars.
“It’s just impressive work by any measure, any means, that’s being done,” he said. “So, we are incredibly honored to be an investment partner.”
McKoy said the federal government’s goal is to weatherize 500,000 homes nationwide over a decade, with $77.2 million of initial Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding targeted for Missouri. NECAC’s share will be about $4.5 million to do projects at 500 homes in 12 counties.
“You all are part of a bigger work, but you’re also leading the way in…leveraging resources,” he said.
Missouri Division of Energy Director Craig Redmon called the project an example of a good use of taxpayer dollars that were being spent “very frugally and wisely” as a reinvestment in housing.
“We think this is a good marriage of a lot of different agencies that can come together and get a lot of good things done for the people of Missouri,” Redmon said. “So, we’re extremely pleased to be a part of that.”
NECAC President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Page said a higher standard of living for apartment residents will result from the teamwork.
“We come together today to share in a common victory, because we celebrate the work that is being done and has been done in these apartment complexes,” Page said. “And victories should be accomplished, they should be celebrated. We do not consider this a NECAC project, but recognize it as the partnership that it truly is.”
NECAC Board Chairman Mike Bridgins said he once lived in complex similar to Wright City Apartments.
“I want to talk about what you’re really bringing, because, yes, you’re saving (people) money on energy, yes, you’re doing all those things, but you’re giving people hope,” Bridgins said. “They’re not plugging windows for drafts, they’re not thinking nobody really cares. So, I appreciate it.”
ICAST National Business Development Manager Gene Cattani said his company has seen the healthier homes effort growing.
“We work across the country, but this has been a very unique experience for us — working in a team like this,” Cattani said. “Rarely do we have an opportunity to bring multiple agencies together, as we did here, to offer a comprehensive solution to healthier and more efficient homes.”
McKoy’s visit was the second time this year that NECAC’s weatherization program has been nationally recognized. The agency drew praise in July from the U.S. Department of Labor for a job training apprenticeship program it developed.
More information is available by calling 573-324-6622.
