NECAC offers ways to help with holidays

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is offering people two ways to help make the holidays brighter for those in need.
The agency has teamed with the Salvation Army, Walmart in Bowling Green and County Market in Louisiana for the Red Kettle fund-raising campaign, which kicks off Saturday, Nov. 19 and runs through Thursday, Dec. 24.
In addition, NECAC, the Salvation Army and Bowling Green Walmart are offering the Angel Tree Christmas gift program for Pike County kids. It starts Friday, Nov. 25.
“The need is really great this year and we know we can count on Pike County residents to come through for their neighbors who are struggling,” said NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Penny Dixon. “No child should go without a Christmas present and no family should go hungry during the holidays.”
People are needed to ring bells for a couple of hours at a time outside the Bowling Green Walmart or County Market in Louisiana. Day and evening hours are available, and the schedule is flexible.
NECAC is signing up local groups, churches, businesses, clubs and individuals. Eighty-five percent of donations will stay in Pike County to help those in need. To sign up, call Dixon 573-324-2207.
Under the Angel Tree program, people who shop at Walmart will be able to select a tag from the Angel Tree and buy gifts listed. NECAC and the Salvation Army will make sure the packages get to families.
Angel Tree is open to Pike County, Mo., residents only. Tags will not identify recipients, but will have their age, gender and gift requests. Clothing and toys are especially needed. All gifts must be new, but shoppers are allowed to substitute age-appropriate items.
Parents or legal guardians must register their children by making an appointment at the NECAC Pike County Service Center, 805 Business Highway 61, in Bowling Green. The number to call is 573-324-2207. Applications must be turned in by Thursday, Dec. 15.
“We’ve had success in the past and we look forward to donations and purchases this year,” Dixon said. “Some of the stories are really heartbreaking, and we want to do all we can to make Christmas brighter.”
