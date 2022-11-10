NECAC offers ways to help with holidays

NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Penny Dixon and her dog, Cuda, ring bells for the Salvation Army on Dec. 24, 2021. This year’s Red Kettle campaign in Pike County starts Nov. 19. NECAC, the Salvation Army and Walmart also are sponsoring the Angel Tree gift program starting Friday, Nov. 25.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is offering people two ways to help make the holidays brighter for those in need.

The agency has teamed with the Salvation Army, Walmart in Bowling Green and County Market in Louisiana for the Red Kettle fund-raising campaign, which kicks off Saturday, Nov. 19 and runs through Thursday, Dec. 24.

