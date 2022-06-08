BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is reminding residents that the summer portion of the Energy Crisis Intervention Program began June 1.
NECAC still has more than $1.4 million in funding available. Applicants must meet income guidelines, be the person responsible for the bill and have $3,000 or less in financial resources.
Applications may be submitted online or in person at NECAC Service Centers in each of the 12 counties. The monthly income limit for a one-person household is $2,211. For a four-person residence, it’s $4,252. Additional guidelines are available upon request.
The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is distributed through the Missouri Department of Social Services, which then contracts with NECAC and the 18 other Community Action Agencies in Missouri to administer the service. Last summer, NECAC assisted 1,692 households.
In addition, the winter crisis portion of the program has ended but there is still money remaining. NECAC can pledge some of the funding from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program if the household has not applied for those funds since Oct. 1, 2021.
More information is available by calling 573-324-0120 or by contacting one of the following NECAC Service Centers:
- Lewis County — 408 S. Fourth St. in Canton, 573-288-3969
- Marion County — 3518 Palmyra Road in Hannibal, 573-221-7166
- Monroe County — 314 N. Washington St. in Paris, 660-327-4110
- Pike County — 805 Bus. Hwy. 61 North in Bowling Green, 573-324-2207
- Ralls County — 411 Main St. in New London, 573-985-2411
- Shelby County — 204 E. Third St. in Shelbyville, 573-633-2210
NECAC is contractually-required to state the following: This program is funded 100% at $2,440,475.75 with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provided by the Missouri Department of Social Services, Family Support Division.
