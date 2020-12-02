HANNIBAL — People who want to buy a home with help from the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) have an online option in these COVID-conscious times.
It’s called eHomeAmerica, and it provides web-based homebuyer education and follow-up counseling so that people don’t have to attend in-person classes. The idea is to make sure potential buyers are prepared and stand a better chance of avoiding foreclosure down the road.
“It’s another tool that people can use before they buy a house, and it’s really a great option while we deal with COVID,” NECAC Homeownership Programs Director Cheryl-Ann Phillips said. “The course is very thorough. It looks at steps in the home buying process, the financial commitments involved and offers post-purchase tips.”
The class costs $115, is available anytime online and can be taken at the participant’s pace. The fee for people who have housing assistance vouchers issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is $25.
Online videos walk people through whether they’re ready to buy, how the course works and how big a home participants can afford. Information also is available for lenders and housing agencies. NECAC provides personalized guidance and assistance to clients.
“Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases people will ever make and with COVID adding stress to the decision, we want people to know they can count on NECAC to help them through the process,” Phillips said.
Participating agencies in eHomeAmerica are required to have HUD-approved housing counseling agency status. In August, Phillips and NECAC Deputy Director Carla Potts passed testing to become HUD-certified housing counselors.
NECAC offers a variety of homeownership and rehabilitation programs through partnerships with public and private agencies and businesses in Northeast Missouri, West-Central Illinois and Southeast Iowa. NECAC is the only agency in the region to offer eHomeAmerica.
More information about the course, call Phillips at 573-324-6622.