NECAC offers free diapers in four counties

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — NECAC is offering free diapers to income-eligible parents in four Missouri counties.
Multiple sizes are available. Pull-ups and wipes are included. They’re available at NECAC Service Centers in Hannibal, Canton, Paris and Bowling Green.
The goal of the program is to help struggling parents be able to use the savings for other needs.
To make an appointment, check availability and determine eligibility, call NECAC. In Marion County, the number is 573-221-7166. In Lewis County, it’s 573-288-3969. The number is 660-327-4110 in Monroe County and 573-324-2207 in Pike County.
Appointments are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at each location.
