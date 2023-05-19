NECAC offers free diapers in four counties

NECAC Marion County Service Coordinator Gwen Koch looks over diapers that are available free to qualifying parents. Diapers also are available in Lewis, Monroe and Pike counties.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — NECAC is offering free diapers to income-eligible parents in four Missouri counties.

Multiple sizes are available. Pull-ups and wipes are included. They’re available at NECAC Service Centers in Hannibal, Canton, Paris and Bowling Green.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.