NECAC holds annual meeting

The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) held its Annual Meeting and Installation of Officers and Directors Dinner Oct. 25. Pictured from left, NECAC Marion County Board Members Jim Miller, Roy Hark and Larry Welch with Board Chairman Mike Bridgins.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) held its Annual Meeting and Installation of Officers and Directors Dinner on Tuesday.

NECAC President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Page gave an update on significant progress made during the year and offered praise to board members, staff and volunteers.

