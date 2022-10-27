NECAC holds annual meeting

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) held its Annual Meeting and Installation of Officers and Directors Dinner on Tuesday.
NECAC President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Page gave an update on significant progress made during the year and offered praise to board members, staff and volunteers.
“This is a reminder that while we may be discussing items that are historical, we aren’t here tonight to dwell on our past accomplishments, but to prepare with anticipation for event – and, yep, perhaps some challenges – that lie ahead in this new fiscal year,” Page told the audience. “But we should celebrate our victories as we prepare for that future, and I look forward to us facing that next year together.”
Page noted the retirements in the last year of former President and CEO Don Patrick after more than 36 years and former Deputy Director for Community Services Programs Janice Robinson, who was with the agency for 50 years.
Page said he was grateful for Patrick’s “mentorship and the board’s confidence in me as his successor” while thanking Robinson for her efforts “on behalf of the impoverished in our community”.
Mike Bridgins, of St. Charles County, was re-installed as board chairman, with Glenn Eagan of Shelby County as vice-chairman. Trustees are Troy Dawkins, of Shelby County, Lowell Jackson, of Ralls County and Curtissa Kerr-Hunter, of Lincoln County.
Bridgins paid tribute to Jane Dorlac, of Montgomery County, and D. Randall Cone, of Pike County, who passed in the last year.
The guest speaker was Community Action pioneer Charles McCann, of St. Joseph, former director of the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) with the Missouri Department of Social Services and a Certified Community Action Professional (CCAP) with the National Community Action Partnership.
McCann performed the installation ceremony and spoke about the history and values of Community Action.
“We need to protect our values,” he said. “And, because we want the Community Action movement to thrive in the future, we want to preserve the values. Preserve them by holding them close to you, making them part of you — part of who you are — and feeling passionate about them.”
Also sworn in were the following Directors:
- Marion County: Larry Welch, Jim Miller and Roy Hark, of Hannibal
- Monroe County: Mike Whelan, of rural Stoutsville, Jessica Chase, of Paris, and Maxine Jones, of Holliday
- Pike County: Tommy Wallace, of Louisiana, Lori Smith, of rural Middletown, and Curt Mitchell, of Clarksville
- Ralls County: John Lake, of Center, and Janet Hoyt, of New London
- Shelby County: Melissa Killen, of Leonard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.